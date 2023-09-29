"He didn't approve it" - WWE announcer hints at major power struggle within The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown announcer Kevin Patrick recently spoke about The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso administering a beatdown on John Cena.

Last week, Solo and Jimmy made a statement when they neutralized AJ Styles in the backstage area. The Phenomenal One was so beaten down that he had to be taken out of the arena in an ambulance. John Cena was irate with this beatdown and decided to take on the two members of The Bloodline himself. However, the numbers game got to him, and he too got a beating to close the show.

This week on After the Bell, Patrick mentioned that Heyman looked dumbfounded with the viciousness that Jimmy and Solo attacked Styles and Cena. He felt that neither Paul Heyman nor Roman Reigns authorized the beatdown, and there could be a power struggle happening within The Bloodline.

"Just to see Paul Heyman's reaction there, he didn't sanction this attack. He didn't approve it. And clearly, Roman Reigns from what we can gather, didn't either. So I'm just really curious what's going on with the Bloodline." [5:02 - 5:15]

John Cena will face The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane

It will be an uphill battle for John Cena going up against The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on his own.

Last week, just as the Cenation Leader was signing the contract for the huge matchup, Uso and Sikoa lay a beatdown on Styles, effectively taking him out of the match.

Now, Cena is running against time to find a partner, otherwise, he has to face the combined force of Jimmy and Solo at WWE Fastlane.

