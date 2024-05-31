"He asked for me" - Former WWE star comments on helping The Undertaker train for his return

The Undertaker hasn't stepped in the WWE ring in years for a full-fledged match, but whenever he has, The Deadman has left no stone unturned in his efforts to give his best for the fans. Primo Colón recently spoke about how he helped The Undertaker get in shape ahead of his return at WrestleMania 34.

Following a lackluster match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, there was considerable doubt about The Undertaker's in-ring future heading into next year's show.

John Cena eventually faced The Undertaker at the 34th edition of The Show of Shows in an impromptu match, which The Phenom won. Steve Fall spoke to Primo for RingSideNews and asked him about his impact on The Undertaker's preparations during that phase.

Primo recalled getting a call from the WWE office about The Undertaker wanting him in Texas for some training sessions. The Undertaker wanted to "roll around" in the ring before his return at that year's WrestleMania, and he felt Primo was the ideal training partner:

"Actually, it was the office, they said, 'Hey, you mind going to Austin, Texas? We've got a ring there setup and 'Taker wants to roll around.' So, I was like, 'Oh! He asked for me.' So, I was like, 'Alright, let's go ahead and do it.' It was a privilege at the time, he's always been good to me, no complaints and I appreciate him giving him props on the documentary." [From 1:12 onwards]

Primo Colon downplays his role in The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania 34 plans

The former WWE tag team champion was pretty humble while addressing his interactions with The Undertaker, stating that he wasn't training but just making sure the Hall of Famer was ready to wrestle.

After being out for months, The Undertaker needed to hit the ropes and grapple with another wrestler if he wished to leave a lasting impression on the fans at WrestleMania.

Primo Colon said assisting The Undertaker was in the WWE and the Deadman's best interest heading into the most important show of the year.

"Well, I wouldn't say all of that. I just had to go in there and give him a little tune-up, make sure he, because he hadn't been in the ring for about eight months, and to go from not being active to headlining WrestleMania, I'm sure it was in his best interest and the company's best interest to get some reps in there, if you will, a little bit of practice." [00:46 - 1:06]

The Undertaker was last seen at WrestleMania XL, where he interfered in the main event and helped Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns after giving The Rock a memorable chokeslam.

His in-ring days might be behind him, but Mark Calaway could still pop up on TV to surprise the WWE Universe in the new era of WWE.