"He had the ba**s to not work under a monster like Vince McMahon" - Recently released WWE star breaking silence over exit causes an uproar among fans

Recently released WWE star's recent comments over his WWE exit and not wanting to work with Vince McMahon have stirred massive reactions among fans.

When Eric Young first signed with WWE in 2016, things looked promising for the former IMPACT Wrestling star. However, he was released from the company in 2020, soon after moving to the main roster, following a lack of creative direction.

Eric Young then reportedly re-signed with WWE in November 2022. However, his second stint only lasted a few months, as he reportedly requested his release from the company in April 2023. The star potentially cited not wanting to work with Vince McMahon as the primary reason for his exit.

Eric Young recently opened up about his WWE exit, stating that he didn't want to work there anymore because he was seemingly unwilling to answer to Vince McMahon.

Young's comments have caused an uproar amongst the fans, with many appreciating his courage to stand up for himself.

Vince McMahon allegedly flew to Cody Rhodes' home to get him to re-sign with WWE

Peacock is releasing a documentary on Cody Rhodes titled The American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes which details the journey of Rhodes after he left WWE to his eventual return.

The trailer for the documentary was recently released. During the trailer, Kevin Owens mentioned that Vince flew all the way to Cody's home in order to get him to return to the company.

"Vince McMahon flew to his house to get him back. Not many people can say that." [0:39 - 0:42]

McMahon retired from WWE in 2022 but returned in early 2023 as Executive Chairman. He seemingly oversaw the sale of the promotion to the Endeavor group and reportedly influences creative decision-making.

