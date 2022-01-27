"He better ackowledge me" -- Roman Reigns reveals his response to Vince McMahon if he's asked to do one thing in WWE

Roman Reigns recently revealed his reaction if Vince McMahon asks him to drop the WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief broke Brock Lesnar's record to become the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history earlier this month. He has enjoyed a dominant run with the title so far that has seen him become one of the biggest heels in professional wrestling.

Roman Reigns was asked what he would do if Vince McMahon asked him to drop the Universal Championship during his recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina. He addressed the hypothetical situation and revealed if he would campaign to keep the gold. Here's what he had to say:

"It's hard to just speculate on that. I would have to be in that situation to truly know where I was. I would have to be able to see all the different variables and be able to see the chain reaction and how it would affect everything. That's such a tricky question, I wouldn't know how to like honestly explain what my mindset would be. I am the man, yeah! He better listen, you know what I am saying. [laughs] He better acknowledge me, you know like who else is there, right?"

Reigns would consider the consequences of dropping the title, but he is confident about having an input into the decision.

Roman Reigns' upcoming title match at Royal Rumble 2022

At WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Roman reigns will put defend the Universal Championship against Seth Rollins. The two superstars have locked horns in title bouts on multiple occasions in the past. However, The Architect has come away with the win on each of those occasions.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

#Smackdown #RoyalRumble Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe.There is only one. And it is me.1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3

Reigns will look to change that narrative by successfully defending the strap against his former ally. It would be a challenging task this time as he would have no external help. With The Usos barred from ringside and Paul Heyman no longer in his corner, The Tribal Chief has his task cut out for him.

It will be interesting to see how the two top heels are booked in the title match at the Royal Rumble.

