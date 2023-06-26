"He better be careful" - WWE fans react to latest update on Randy Orton's potential return

WWE Superstar Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury since last year, and fans are hoping to see him back soon.

The Viper hasn't competed since he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos on the May 20, 2022, edition of SmackDown. Orton is a WWE legend, and his presence has been missed on television. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently claimed on his podcast that Randy Orton is recovering well from back surgery and could return to the ring shortly.

Many fans were ecstatic to hear a positive update regarding Orton and are hopeful that he will be able to return.

Alex @AJG424 @WrestleOps A Summerslam return would be awesome @WrestleOps A Summerslam return would be awesome

Nathan @Best4Business15 @WrestleOps Someone actually giving some kind of positive Randy news @WrestleOps Someone actually giving some kind of positive Randy news 👀

However, some wrestling fans hope that Orton hangs up his wrestling boots for good and feel he has nothing left to prove.

fiend @PurpGh

He must quit fighting. @WrestleOps There is nothing new for him to accomplish, his handlers needs to prevent him into the ring, I sense & feel danger for him.He must quit fighting. @WrestleOps There is nothing new for him to accomplish, his handlers needs to prevent him into the ring, I sense & feel danger for him. He must quit fighting.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long names Randy Orton's best opponents

Teddy Long recently discussed Randy Orton's career and which superstars he believed had the best chemistry with him inside the squared circle.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long noted that Orton has worked with many great wrestlers throughout his career. The 75-year-old named JBL and Triple H as two superstars that Orton had great chemistry with.

"Man, I don't know, so many guys worked with Randy," Long said. "I thought him and Triple H had some real great matches. JBL worked with him real good. Everybody that stepped into the ring with Randy, you knew you were getting into the ring with talent. I mean, with a great guy. Like I said, everybody that stepped into the ring [with Orton], they've also been good too." [From 3:51 – 4:17]

The landscape of WWE has completely changed during the time that Orton has been away. If the veteran can return, it will be fascinating to see if he chooses to reunite with Matt Riddle to reform RK-Bro, or if he decides to go after a singles title once again.

When would you like to see Randy Orton return to WWE? Would you like to see RK-Bro reunite or Orton return to being a singles star? Let us know in the comments section below.

