"He was born into it"- Roman Reigns gets massive praise from a wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been the undisputed top guy in the WWE since he returned at last year's SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief gimmick has cemented Roman Reigns' position as one of the greats of his generation. However, he has had to come a long way in the company before being truly accepted by the fans.

One of Roman Reigns' earliest trainers, wrestling legend Dr. Tom Prichard, was a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The highly-respected Tom Prichard spoke about Roman Reigns' character and the wrestler's backstage demeanor when he trained him in FCW. Prichard showered massive praise on Reigns as he felt the SmackDown star was a prototype for any aspiring professional wrestler.

According to Prichard, Roman Reigns always had the perfect professional wrestling look, which was ably complemented by Roman's intense passion for the business. The Universal Champion was also respectful towards his peers, and Prichard always foresaw Reigns as a future top star:

"Well, Roman Reigns is certainly a prototype for any professional wrestler. He had from day one, he had the look, he had the passion, the bloodline, he was born into it, and he loved it from day one. He was a pro. He was one of those guys that I got the feeling, 'you respect me, I'll respect you' type thing. You know what I mean? There were no phony pretenses. He told you how he felt, how he felt, and he expected the same. But don't, I got the impression as long as you treated him fairly, he will be fair back, and that's all you can ask. He was always a great guy. Always," Prichard said.

I think they were helpful as well: Dr. Tom Prichard on how The Rock and others influenced Roman Reigns' career

Dr. Tom Prichard also spoke about the influence of the Samoan family on Roman Reigns' rise in the WWE. Prichard explained that having The Rock, Afa, Sika and several other members of the Anoa'i and Maivia families helped Roman Reigns' career.

Roman Reigns was aware of the potential stumbling blocks in wrestling as he had many examples to learn from and chart his own path. It's safe to say that Roman Reigns has done a fine job thus far!

"Well, you've got to realize too, with The Rock on his side and his family just being in the position they were in, he had the opportunity to either take the advice and learn, and pass it along, or not, but he did. I'm sure that Rock and Afa and Sika, and everybody else along those lines, who were getting ready to groom him, understood he was next in line for this, and guys like Cena and Orton and everybody else before Roman Reigns knows the pitfalls and knows what road to take. So, I think they were helpful as well," Dr. Tom Prichard added.

Roman Reigns has taken his game to a whole new level since adopting his Samoan heritage as an on-screen character. Roman Reigns' current run feels authentic and an apt representation of his skillset as a performer.

During the UnSKripted interview, Dr. Tom Prichard also spoke about his experiences training Roman Reigns in WWE's Developmental system.

