"There is a fine line between cocky and confidence" - Wrestling Legend opens up about training Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game as the heel Universal Champion on the blue brand since Payback 2020. The Head of the Table gimmick has elevated Reigns to an extraordinary level, and he has certainly come a long way since the hated babyface he was during the early years of his main roster run.

However, was Roman Reigns always destined to be a consistent main event player in the WWE?

One of Reigns' earliest WWE trainers, the respected Dr. Tom Prichard, recently sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted Q&A session.

Prichard revealed that while most talents are green early on in their careers, Roman Reigns possessed the look and presence to be a top guy from day one.

Tom Prichard worked as the Head Trainer in WWE's Developmental system when Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and many other wrestlers came up.

Prichard recalled that Reigns always carried himself like a star, and he respected the business and its most prominent contributors. The former WWE Tag Team Champion explained that there is a fine line between being cocky and confident, and Reigns thankfully was self-assured and not arrogant.

"Well, you know, everybody is green. We all start out green, you have to get ripened as you go, but Roman Reigns was a guy who looked the part when he walked in. He looked like somebody. He looked like an athlete. He looked like a star. He carried himself like a star. He carried himself like he was somebody. But there is a fine line between cocky and confidence. He was confident. He knew. He had respect. He knew how to respect not just the business but the people who came before him for what they did or didn't do; he still had respect." said Dr. Tom Prichard.

Some guys are just meant to be in the main event: Dr. Tom Prichard on Roman Reigns

Prichard felt that a handful of talents were destined to be main eventers, and Roman Reigns was always tailormade for the role. The wrestling legend added that amongst the class of wrestlers he saw in the lower leagues of the company, Reigns came out shining the brightest alongside Seth Rollins.

Richard also stated that The Shield's success had a lot to do with how close the members were during their FCW days.

"So, you knew when you saw this guy that he was going to be a top guy wherever he went. Some guys are just meant to be in the main event. They are just destined. You don't put them in the opening match, you know once they have proven that they can perform, and proven that they understand how it works, and Roman Reigns, again with The Usos and, we had a pretty good crew down there with Kofi and TJ and a lot of guys during that timeframe. They were a pretty tight unit, and that's why also The Shielf went up with Rollins and Ambrose and became so tight because they actually were tight in FCW. That was a real deal, and people knew it was authentic, and he was definitely Roman Reigns; I have to say, he was definitely the guy that has shined the most along with Rollins, actually," added Dr. Tom Prichard.

During the latest edition of UnSKripted, Tom Prichard also spoke about Roman Reigns' highly-talked babyface turn.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.