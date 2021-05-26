"There is going to be a change" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion on Roman Reigns' babyface turn (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns continues to reign supreme as the biggest heel champion right now in the WWE. Sorry, Bobby Lashley, but the Tribal Chief is inarguably in a league of his own.

While Reigns consistently breaks records and puts on solid title main events, talk of another babyface run for the Universal Champion has also not been too far away.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dr. Tom Prichard appeared on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He opened up about whether Roman Reigns would have another high-profile babyface run.

Prichard noted that Roman Reigns would get more respect as a performer as he becomes a stronger heel character, and eventually, all roads will lead to a babyface turn.

Prichard, who incidentally was responsible for training Roman Reigns, believes the Samoan star's story could be similar to Kurt Angle and John Cena. While fans jeer Cena and Angle, both veterans are widely respected by the pro wrestling faithful.

"I do. I think it's a respect that the more he does, the more respect he will gain. It's kind of like Cena. Even though people boo Cena or do the Angle chant when Kurt would come out, you knew, and fans still respected those guys because they were professional, and they performed every night on that level. So, I think Roman Reigns is going to have the same thing happen to him too. He is doing what he doing now," said Prichard.

As long as he gets to be himself: Dr. Tom Prichard is confident about Roman Reigns' on-screen future

Tom Prichard also highlighted Paul Heyman's contributions towards the entire act. Prichard considered Heyman to be one of the most incredible microphone workers of all time, and him standing by Reigns' side has helped with the main title storylines on SmackDown.

Prichard added that while he sees a face turn for Roman Reigns, the WWE should not book it until necessary. Prichard concluded that Reigns would deliver commanding performances only if he gets to be himself, but a babyface stint could undoubtedly be on the cards.

"Again, it's authentic, and you have; I don't care how good he is; it only helps to have a guy like Paul Heyman standing by your side too and cutting the promos he is doing. So, all those things are going to add up to a culmination of his career, and eventually, there is going to be a change and another babyface run or another babyface explosion, but don't do it until it's absolutely necessary because Paul Heyman is, man, between him and Cornette, they both, two of the greatest promos ever in professional wrestling and Roman Reigns ain't too bad either. As long as he gets to be himself. Yeah. I certainly think there is another babyface run for Roman Reigns," added Prichard.

