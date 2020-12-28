"He broke my nose and stole my heart" - Kevin Owens recalls how NJPW star broke his nose 

Kevin Owens signed with WWE in August 2014 and made his in-ring NXT debut at TakeOver: R Evolution that December against Juice Robinson (formerly known as CJ Parker in WWE). Owens won the match but suffered from a broken nose.

Kevin Owens recalls how Juice Robinson broke his nose during his WWE debut

WWE recently posted a bonus clip from Kevin Owens' WWE Chronicle episode on their YouTube channel. In the clip, Owens opened up about his WWE debut and how he felt backstage before it:

I remember this moment pretty specifically. So like, the music's playing, but nobody knows it's my music. Even before this, like right before the show started, you know they have the 'Then, Now, Forever' graphic, I was watching that. It really rocked me because I had seen that graphic so many times, and now I knew I was going to be on the show it was airing for. I just remember thinking, this is fifteen years, and now here we are, finally. Because it felt like it took forever to get there, but at the same time, it's probably exactly how it should've been.

Kevin Owens went on to talk about his debut match with Juice Robinson (CJ Parker) and how he got a broken nose. KO also revealed that the broken nose led to him becoming close friends with the current NJPW star:

And then CJ Parker came out and broke my nose. And we became very close friends as a result. I actually just texted him not even 20, 30 minutes ago that six years ago today that he broke my nose and stole my heart. H/T: WrestlingINC

Cool tweet, Jey! You did almost as good of a job typing this for your cousin as you did last night fighting half of the battle for him.



Or maybe this is Paul?



Anyway, just tell Roman I’ll see him in the cage and I look forward to it with every fiber of my being. https://t.co/UWx9vyKGb7 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

Kevin Owens has recently been feuding with Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Unfortunately, the numbers game is proving to be too much for Owens, with Jey Uso constantly interfering in his matches against Reigns. Uso also got involved in KO's matches at the TLC PPV and on SmackDown last Friday, costing Owens the title in both matches.

We don't know yet if Owens' feud with Roman Reigns is over. Paul Heyman sent a message to Kevin Owens on Talking Smack this week.