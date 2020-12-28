Paul Heyman sends message to Kevin Owens after WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship inside a Steel Cage on SmackDown last Friday. Owens gave a great account of himself and could have won the match if it hadn't been for interference from Jey Uso.

Jey Uso handcuffed Owens to the cage, giving Roman Reigns the opportunity to leave with the win. It had shades of what happened at WWE TLC, where Uso also interfered in the title match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, helping his cousin win.

Paul Heyman to Kevin Owens after WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns is better than you

On this week's edition of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman had a message for Kevin Owens after his loss against Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Heyman said that Roman Reigns was better than Kevin Owens in every way:

"In the dog race of life, if you're not in first place, the view is all the same. Roman Reigns won the cage match. He successfully defended his Universal Championship ergo Kevin Owens lost the cage match. In case you're wondering if that makes me think that Kevin Owens should be walking around saying 'Does that make Roman Reigns better than me?', yes. Yes, Kevin, Roman Reigns is better than you. He's a better fighter, he's a better wrestler, he's a better husband, he's a better father and he's a better champion than you could ever hope to be. And that's why, Roman Reigns remains the Reigns-ing, defending, undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Your tribal chief, the head of all of our tables, not just here on SmackDown but on RAW, NXT and in all of sports entertainment. Your winner and still champion, Roman Reigns."

Daniel Bryan’s got a message for Paul Heyman to relay to Roman. Y’all feel a chill? 🥶 #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/zT393zYqMz — ✨🌟✨KammieDee ✨🌟✨ (@KAMMEDEE) December 26, 2020

We don't yet know if the feud between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will continue. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, who was also on Talking Smack this week, teased a feud with Reigns. You can check out what Daniel Bryan had to say in the above Tweet.

