"He came back at the right time" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Teddy Long recently lavished praise on The Bloodline's storyline in WWE and mentioned how Cody Rhodes returned from his injury at just the right juncture.

It's safe to say there hasn't been a more compelling long-term narrative than The Bloodline saga in a very long time in professional wrestling. Not only has everyone involved in the story been elevated to unforeseen levels, but the number of twists and turns have kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Things could finally begin to tumble for the stable at WrestleMania 39, where both The Usos and Roman Reigns are in danger of losing their titles. While Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will challenge Jey and Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long stated that The Bloodline's storyline was one of the "hottest" in recent times. He singled out Sami Zayn's work as part of the angle. Long also mentioned how Cody Rhodes mounted his comeback from injury at the right time.

"I think that's one of the hottest storylines in professional wrestling, and I think that's gonna really draw Sami Zayn; god bless him, he's doing a fantastic job. The Usos, all of those guys, that's a great storyline. And for Cody Rhodes to come back from an injury, and he came back at the right time. So I think that's gonna be exciting," said Long. (0:30 - 0:55)

Kurt Angle thinks Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

In a recent interview, Kurt Angle picked The American Nightmare to defeat The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. The WWE legend added that he had little doubt that Cody Rhodes would end the historic title reign on April 2, 2023. The Olympic gold medallist feels Rhodes has done everything right so far and deserves to win.

"Yes, I have no doubt in my mind that’s gonna happen at WrestleMania," Kurt Angle said. "Roman Reigns, it’s been over two years and Cody Rhodes is really hot right now. They needed somebody to kind of ignite the company, and Cody is doing that right now as we speak. Him beating Roman Reigns would be a big deal for the WWE and the WWE Universe."

Regardless of who comes out on top, Reigns and Cody are sure to put up a match worthy of the WrestleMania main event spot come Sunday night.

