“I have no doubt in my mind that’s gonna happen” - WWE Hall of Famer believes Cody Rhodes will defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

A WWE Hall of Famer is firmly in Cody Rhodes' corner ahead of WrestleMania 39.

While some WWE Hall of Famers like Bully Ray have attempted to come up with every reason under the sun as to why The American Nightmare shouldn't defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, others have been much more supportive of Rhodes' journey to the top of the company.

Kurt Angle was a recent guest on Rewind Recap Relive to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the upcoming WrestleMania 39 main event between Rhodes and Reigns, The Olympic Gold Medalist was very confident that The American Nightmare would defeat The Tribal Chief.

"Yes, I have no doubt in my mind that’s gonna happen at WrestleMania," Kurt Angle said. "Roman Reigns, it’s been over two years, and Cody Rhodes is really hot right now. They needed somebody to kind of ignite the company, and Cody is doing that right now as we speak. Him beating Roman Reigns would be a big deal for the WWE and the WWE Universe." [H/T: Fightful]

Kurt Angle believes Cody Rhodes' run in All Elite Wrestling made him more popular than ever

Kurt Angle also stated that he believes Cody Rhodes was every bit as good back in his initial WWE run as he is now, but the company didn't utilize him properly.

The Olympic Gold Medalist believes Rhodes' time in All Elite Wrestling made him more popular in the world of professional wrestling than he'd ever been before.

“Cody [Rhodes] was great. He was always good. He was young when he started out, but he was every bit as good back then as he is now," Kurt Angle said. "The company just didn’t utilize him properly. After he went to AEW and got some more years and made himself even more popular, WWE brought him back, and now they’re doing the right thing with him. Cody Rhodes is every bit as good as his dad and his brother. He might even be a little bit better." [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Kurt Angle's comments? Do you think The American Nightmare will become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

