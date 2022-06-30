"He came to me"- John Cena allegedly asked former WWE star permission to use his finisher

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer recently shared a heartfelt story about John Cena on the latest edition of Busted Open.

It's been 20 years since John Cena made his WWE main roster debut in a singles match against Kurt Angle. Cena appeared on this week's episode of RAW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut and addressed the fans. He received congratulatory messages from a long list of superstars and other wrestling personalities.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer heaped massive praise on Cena on this week's Busted Open. According to Dreamer, Cena approached him with a request during the early stages of his career. He asked Dreamer if he could use his finisher, and Dreamer told him to run with it. Check out the full comments below:

“I’ll tell you what stood out because this business is all about respect. It really is. Early on when they (WWE) first wanted to push John, he came to me and said, ‘They suggested in the meeting to use your finish as my finish. I wanted to come to you. If you don’t want me to do it, I won’t do it.’ I was like, ‘I appreciate you so much for coming to me. I’m not winning with it and obviously they want you to do it, so run with it.’ Just to come to another person and say that, was super cool because he cared when he didn’t have to care," said Dreamer. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

It didn't take John Cena long to make a name for himself

John Cena made his way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002. Despite losing the bout against WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in his debut match, he left the WWE Universe impressed.

Cena floundered during the early months of his main roster stint. It all changed when he donned the persona of a rapper on WWE SmackDown. Soon after, Cena became one of the most popular heels on the blue brand.

Over the next two decades, he turned into one of the most respected men in all sports entertainment. Cena is currently doing well in Hollywood and is the most recognizable celebs in the world.

