"He can become dangerous" - Former WWE Executive says Sting can be a weapon for AEW

Sting made his AEW debut late last year after signing a multi-year deal with the promotion. Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on Sting (real name Steve Borden) signing with AEW. The former WWE Executive felt that Sting could be a big success in AEW.

Eric Bischoff was a WCW Executive during the Monday Night Wars. He was a later a General Manager on RAW following WWE's purchase of WCW. Bischoff was also briefly the Executive Director of SmackDown in 2019.

On a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on Sting signing with AEW. Bischoff said that Sting could be a big signing for AEW and that he could become a "dangerous weapon" for them. Bischoff also said that AEW could give Sting a great way to end his career:

"A motivated Steve Borden can be a very dangerous weapon in an AEW arsenal as a character, in a good way. I've watched Steve's appearances and he looks physically and more than that emotionally and mentally ready to me. There's a level of energy I can sense when I see Sting now in AEW, you just know he's bursting at the seams. He's ready to go, that's when he can become dangerous. Physically? Steve knows his body really well, he also understands the limitations he has and to work around those limitations. If [Sting] is ready to get in the ring and have a match, he'll find the right situation in AEW to end his career the way he wants to end his career. I could not be happier for him, and for the fans of Sting." H/T: WrestlingINC

Sting in AEW so far

Sting made his AEW debut on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite last December. He came out and saved Cody, Darby Allin, Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson from a beatdown at the hands of Team Taz.

Sting has confronted Team Taz on a number of occassions now, but things are yet to get physcial. TNT Champion Darby Allin seems to have aligned himself with Sting and has backed him up numerous times.