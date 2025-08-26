"He can be a big-time superstar" - Triple H must split major WWE team to focus on one name, says Tommy Carlucci

Triple H changed the landscape of WWE for years to come when he took over the creative duties. However, Tommy Carlucci pointed out that the management hasn't made new stars and said he'd consider splitting a major tag team if he were in The Game's position.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, The Street Profits, have been a team since 2016 and have held multiple Tag Team Championships across NXT and the main roster. Despite showing signs of tension, the two worked on their differences before they won the WWE Tag Team Championship from #DIY on SmackDown in Spain heading into WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman asked Tommy Carlucci what he would do to improve the WWE product had he been in Triple H's shoes. Carcluci thinks The Game must split The Street Profits and focus on Montez Ford as a singles star in the promotion.

"I gotta think outside the box. I want to build stars. I want to build young stars. I would break up the Street Profits, and I would build around Montez Ford, because he can be a big-time superstar," Carlucci said.

Triple H praised Montez Ford's performance following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Montez Ford received his breakout moment in 2023 when he got the opportunity to prove himself as a singles performer. The rising star punched his ticket to Elimination Chamber in Montreal to compete inside the steel structure for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Unfortunately, the 35-year-old star didn't win the match, but had an impressive showing. Later, Triple H addressed Montez's performance inside the gruesome structure on X and tweeted he's a star even though he didn't win the gimmick match.

"Missed mentioning at the press conference…But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR," Triple tweeted on X.

After the performance, Ford and Dawkins returned to the tag team division and worked across different brands. It'll be interesting to see if the company decides to push Montez Ford as a singles star in the near future.

