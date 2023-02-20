"Montez Ford is a STAR" - Triple H praises the 3-time champion for his insane performance at WWE Elimination Chamber

In the aftermath of the WWE Elimination Chamber, Triple H praised Montez Ford for his insane performance in the Men's Chamber Match.

Despite being a tag team specialist, he once again stole the show as a singles star. The former Tag Team Champion was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE United States Championship, which was eventually retained by Austin Theory.

Taking to Twitter, Triple H had high praise for Ford, labeling him a "star." The Game accidentally forgot to mention the 32-year-old during his post-Elimination Chamber press conference.

"Missed mentioning at the press conference…But @MontezFordWWE is a STAR," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Teddy Long spoke about the idea of him managing Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about the possibility of him managing The Street Profits.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the Hall of Famer mentioned that he would enjoy working alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. He also put the duo over for their in-ring and mic skills and recalled meeting them. Long said:

"Well, if I were to manage somebody, I think it would probably be a tag team. It would probably be the Street Profits. I like them, I watch them. You know they are good, they are good in the ring. Their mic skills are good. You know they are a couple of nice guys. I had a chance to meet them. So Street Profits are the guys I'd like to be with."

leaa ★ happy bhm! @thebelairera montez ford is not a real human being montez ford is not a real human being 🔥 https://t.co/MW2WUkPTBf

The Street Profits are former one-time SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Champions. They have also previously held the NXT Tag Team Championships and have established their place as a top tag team in WWE.

The duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins haven't held gold in WWE for quite some time. But the two would like to capitalize on the momentum they currently have.

Would you like to see The Street Profits win the tag team championships? Sound off in the comment section

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes