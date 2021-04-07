"He can help those guys" - Respected AEW personality wants CM Punk back in wrestling 

CM Punk has stayed away from active in-ring competition since retiring after his WWE departure in 2014.

While Punk was recently involved in wrestling as part of WWE Backstage's broadcast crew, the former WWE Champion has kept his distance from signing contracts with any professional wrestling company.

AEW's Jim Ross expressed his desire to see CM Punk back in the wrestling business during a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

JR and host Conrad Thompson reviewed the WrestleMania 27 PPV, in which Randy Orton and CM Punk had a singles match.

I think he has a lot to offer: Jim Ross on why he wants CM Punk to return

Jim Ross enjoyed the contest and revealed that he was a fan of both Orton and Punk's work. Good Ol' JR stated that CM Punk still has a lot to offer to the world of wrestling, and it goes beyond another in-ring stint for the former Second City Saint.

Jim Ross explained that CM Punk earned his peers' respect, the current crop of wrestlers, who probably grew up idolizing Phil Brooks. He said that a lot of current wrestlers can learn a lot from the former WWE Champion.

"Well, they had a really good match. I'm a big fan of both guys. You know, Randy and Phil Brooks."

"I wish Phil Brooks was back in the business, at least on a part-time basis, because I think he has a lot to offer, not just as a bell-to-bell performer but someone that has earned the respect of his peers and that he can help those guys. Those younger guys that were marks for CM Punk's work, his attitude, you know, being defiant and somewhat controversial."

Jim Ross also praised Randy Orton and ranked WWE's Viper as the best performer in the game right now. Jim Ross felt that Orton's controversial personality has magic, and he liked the WrestleMania 27 match against Punk.

"I don't know how those two could have a bad match. I don't think they can have a bad match. I wish Punk was still in the game. Maybe he will be someday, but Randy is at the top of his game right now. There is nobody in WWE or anywhere else that is better than Randy Orton, in my view. And I know he is controversial in real life. But there is some magic surrounding that. But I liked the match," said JR.

The topic of CM Punk's professional wrestling comeback, in any capacity, will continue to be an oft-discussed topic until the day he does make his return. However, will it ever happen? CM Punk has mentioned that he would be ready to return only for the right angle and an absurd amount of money.

CM Punk's in-ring return has the potential to be the biggest draw in decades, but will everything fall into place in the near future?

