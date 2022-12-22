"He can watch me smash his boy" - Former Bullet Club member warns AJ Styles, asks him to appear outside of WWE

AJ Styles is currently working on Monday Night RAW alongside The OC, consisting of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and "Michin" Mia Yim.

His former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga recently took to Twitter to ask The Phenomenal One to show up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 alongside Anderson.

The Machine Gun will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome against Tama.

"AJ can come too. He can watch me smash his boy. ( still got love for you #PhenomenalOne ) #Wrestlekingdom17 - January 4, 2023 #AndNew #NeverOpenWeightChampion" wrote Tama Tonga.

Check out Tama Tonga's tweet below:

At the NJPW Tag League Finals, Anderson successfully defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo.

Post-match, he was confronted by Tonga, whom he initially beat to win the title. This led to the confirmation of a rematch between the two former Bullet Club stablemates.

Tama was previously booted out of The Bullet Club by Jay White alongside his brother Tanga Loa. The two men were replaced by The Good Brothers.

Rocky Romero hasn't ruled out the possibility of AJ Styles appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17

AJ Styles is quite familiar with NJPW and is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. During his time with the promotion, he also joined The Bullet Club.

NJPW's Rocky Romero recently told Renee Paquette that he isn't completely ruling out the possibility of Styles appearing at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th. When asked about the idea of The Phenomenal One returning to Japan alongside Karl Anderson, Romero said:

"Anything is possible."

AJ Styles is currently focused on his WWE run. He was recently victorious over Finn Balor at Survivor Series WarGames, as he secured a rare win at the premium live event.

A return to NJPW alongside The Good Brothers could indirectly lead to Styles' return to The Bullet Club. Anderson and Gallows are still part of the faction, according to leader Jay White.

