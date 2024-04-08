"He clearly wasn’t smiling" - Roman Reigns might not have broken character as fans uncover what happened during pinfall

WWE closed out WrestleMania 40 by ending Roman Reigns' mind-boggling world championship reign, with Cody Rhodes getting a three-count over The Tribal Chief. While the title change is a massive deal, Roman Reigns' facial expression during the final pinfall has divided opinions online.

After picking up a win on night one, Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II was contested under Bloodline Rules, and it was expectedly chaotic.

The match unsurprisingly exceeded the 30-minute mark, and after multiple swerves, Cody Rhodes finished his story by laying out Roman with three Cross Rhodes.

It was noted that Reigns was seemingly seen smiling as the referee counted to three, but not everyone is convinced that's what happened. Several fans have pointed out that Cody Rhodes' hand pressed Reigns' face, which led everyone to believe that the Bloodline leader might have been breaking character to acknowledge the moment.

A majority of the viewers, however, are confident that Reigns actually came out of his Tribal Chief persona for a few seconds to genuinely soak in taking a pinfall at the hands of Cody Rhodes, marking the end of a phenomenal run.

Some even saw the humor in Reigns' apparent smile, stating that the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might have been imagining going on a break now that he is no longer the champion.

Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and WWE deliver a star-studded WrestleMania main event

In what was billed by the fanbase as WWE's version of Avengers Endgame, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' second WrestleMania clash seemed bigger than the title itself.

The rivalry wasn't just about Cody's quest to finish the story but also about Roman's decisions from the past catching up to him. Despite the odds stacked against him in a Bloodline Rules match, Cody Rhodes emerged as the quintessential underdog babyface and was ready to battle everyone who stepped in his way.

The American Nightmare, however, did need obvious help in the form of two wrestling greats, The Undertaker and John Cena, who made surprise returns and confronted The Bloodline.

The nail-biting finale fittingly culminated with Cody Rhodes standing tall as the new undisputed champion, with the babyfaces from the roster and his family celebrating in the ring as WrestleMania went off the air.

