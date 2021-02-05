'He would collapse on the cement floor'- The Bushwhackers talk about The Undertaker and his body bag (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has shared the locker room with some of the greatest names in the wrestling business through the course of his much-celebrated career and this list includes WWE Hall of Famers, The Bushwhackers. Luke and Butch have reunited for one last run, and SK Wrestling caught up with them to speak about a variety of topics, including 'The Undertaker'.

The Bushwhackers recall The Undertaker lugging his body bag to the back

As cool as the sight of The Undertaker carrying the body bag on his sturdy shoulders was, The Bushwhackers remember that he suffered, as a result of the same. Bushwhacker Luke tells an interesting story:

"Now these arenas were huge. They hold about 25000 people. They were big NBA basketball arenas, and that was without having people on the floor. That was just having people in the stands. If his opponent was quite heavy and he's already had a match by now, if you remember, he would come through those curtains and as soon as he comes through those curtains, he would collapse on the cement floor. And guys would have to pick him up, undo the guy from the body bag, and get him into his seat somewhere."

Bushwhacker Butch added that sometimes The Undertaker would have to carry his opponent to the back 5 or 6 times a night in a body bag.

