"He has completely elevated the title" - Former WWE Universal Champion wants another match against Gunther

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has expressed interest in having another match against Gunther.

The two stars collided for the Intercontinental Title on the January 13, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Ring General emerged victorious via pinfall to retain his title after hitting The Monster of All Monsters with a powerbomb. The former has held the coveted title for 546 days and counting, which is a record.

Speaking to News 18 in a recent interview, Braun Strowman stated that he would love to face Gunther again, and he heaped praise on the latter by calling him the greatest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

"Yeah, I would love to have another go at Gunther.... What he’s done with the Intercontinental Championship. He has completely elevated [the title], higher than it’s ever been elevated before. In my opinion, he’s the greatest Intercontinental Champion that WWE has ever had, and he’s brought prestige to that title. So the person that’s able to take that away from him, that would speak volumes. And getting back in that ring, mixing it back up because he’s a fierce competitor... But there’s a whole new monster coming back. So be ready," said Strowman.

Braun Strowman on possibly returning to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble

The Monster of All Monsters is currently on hiatus due to a neck injury. It's currently unknown when he will return.

However, when Braun Strowman was asked whether he's aiming to return to WWE at the upcoming Royal Rumble event, he stated:

"You'll know when I’m back, just know that. I don’t know yet; if I could be back in Rumble, that’d be great. But like I said, I’m at the mercy of the doctors and what they say. I’m listening to them because this was a very serious injury that I had. So slow and steady as the process on the company is so supportive behind me and stuff... So it’s an unbelievable blessing to be able to continue to work, do what I love, and get the output, and reaction on people’s faces," said Strowman.

Over the years, a lot of WWE stars have returned during the Royal Rumble match. It'll be interesting to see whether Braun Strowman will be the next one to do so.

