"That'd be great" - Former Universal Champion on possibly returning at WWE Royal Rumble after 8 months

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has commented on possibly returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble next year.

The Monster of All Monsters has been out of action since May due to an injury. He had a cervical fusion on his C4 and C5 and is currently recovering. He recently revealed that he's been cleared by his doctor to lift weights, and the bones in his neck are fusing nicely. He also said he'll have another check-up before returning to the ring in the coming year.

During a recent interview with News 18, Braun Strowman commented on whether he's aiming to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. He stated that he doesn't know yet, as it's up to the doctors to clear him for in-ring action.

"You'll know when I’m back, just know that. I don’t know yet; if I could be back in Rumble, that’d be great. But like I said, I’m at the mercy of the doctors and what they say. I’m listening to them because this was a very serious injury that I had. So slow and steady as the process on the company is so supportive behind me and stuff... So it’s an unbelievable blessing to be able to continue to work, do what I love, and get the output, and reaction on people’s faces," said Strowman.

Braun Strowman on whether he's looking to perform as a singles or tag team competitor after his WWE return

Before being sidelined with an injury, the former Universal Champion was part of a tag team with Ricochet. He's had other tag team partners in his WWE career, including Seth Rollins and Nicholas. He was also part of The Wyatt Family during his early run.

During the same interview, Braun Strowman was asked whether he'll continue performing as a tag team or singles competitor.

"Anything. I love the opportunity to work, tag team stuff. And that’s what my big thing is. I don’t like people gang up on other people because I’ve been dealt with that my whole career of having to fight multiple people at a time. So when I see somebody who’s in distress and could use a hand, why not lend two of the biggest in the world out to them? So I had a lot of fun wrestling with Richochet, seeing that we’re completely two different human beings and we’re somehow the same species," he said.

Braun Strowman last wrestled on the May 1 episode of WWE RAW. He and Ricochet defeated The Alpha Academy in a tag team match during the show.

