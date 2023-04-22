"He is crippled up" - WWE legend says Mick Foley is hurting badly; provides sad health update

Mick Foley is a hardcore legend of pro wrestling. Unfortunately, the things that he did to get that name is now seeing him suffer regularly.

According to Arn Anderson, the legend's health has not been the best due to his very violent career, and he has been suffering.

Anderson commented on it during a recent episode of the ARN podcast. He mentioned that Mick Foley might not have been showing it, but the damage was done.

"Well you say, 'How is he not hurt and injured?' He is. You don't see it, he doesn't let you see it... I don't think he would be offended if I let the cat out of the bag. He is crippled up. He just enjoys so much still being around the business," said Anderson.

Foley did not reveal how badly he was hurt because he wanted to remain in the business but mentioned that his condition was quite bad. Anderson said he had nothing but respect for the man who had offered his well-being to entertain the fans.

"He has pretty much volunteered his well-being and health for the entertainment of wrestling fans. And you gotta appreciate that, you gotta respect it, and you gotta just say God bless you, Mick. Thank you." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Mick Foley recently also shared a story of Shawn Michaels browbeating Vince Russo

After his 1998 WrestleMania match, Shawn Michaels took a four-year hiatus from wrestling. Chyna, Triple H, X-PAC, and The New Age Outlaws formed a new-look D-Generation X during this time.

Before they joined, though, the New Age Outlaws lost a Dumpster Match to Terry Funk and Foley. According to Foley, Shawn Michaels shouted at Vince Russo over it to weaken DX since The New Age Outlaws should have gone into the faction with a win.

"Vince Russo was really bummed out at the post-Mania party. 'Hey, Vince, what's wrong?' and he was really down. He'd received a browbeating from Shawn Michaels about how they'd really weakened DX. I guess Shawn knew that Road Dogg and Billy were joining. Man, within 24 hours, they had every bit of heat back and then some, tenfold," said Foley.

Thankfully, DX would take off again and be quite successful, even after that loss.

