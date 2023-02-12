Shawn Michaels didn't want two WWE stars in D-Generation X, Mick Foley says

Mick Foley recently recalled a conversation he had with former WWE writer Vince Russo about D-Generation X in 1998.

Shawn Michaels took a hiatus after losing the WWE Championship to Stone Cold Steve Austin in the WrestleMania 14 main event. The following night, The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn and Road Dogg) joined Chyna, Triple H, and X-Pac in a new-look D-Generation X without Michaels.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Foley said The Heartbreak Kid made it clear that he was unhappy with the group's additional members:

"Vince Russo was really bummed out at the post-Mania party. 'Hey, Vince, what's wrong?' and he was really down. He'd received a browbeating from Shawn Michaels about how they'd really weakened DX. I guess Shawn knew that Road Dogg and Billy were joining. Man, within 24 hours, they had every bit of heat back and then some, tenfold." [16:41 – 17:09]

Mick Foley (aka Cactus Jack) and Terry Funk (aka Chainsaw Charlie) defeated The New Age Outlaws in a Dumpster Match at WrestleMania 14. As Foley alluded to, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg instantly regained momentum thanks to their alliance with D-Generation X.

D-Generation X became WWE Hall of Famers in 2019

The legendary group formed on October 13, 1997. It initially consisted of Chyna, Shawn Michaels, Rick Rude, and Triple H. However, Rude left a month later when he joined WWE's rivals WCW.

Billy Gunn, Chyna (posthumous), Michaels, Road Dogg, Triple H, and X-Pac were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as D-Generation X members.

Michaels, Road Dogg, Triple H, and X-Pac reunited on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW in January. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle jokingly tagged along to take the place of Gunn, who did not attend due to his AEW contract.

