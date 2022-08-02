"He crossed the line" -- Former champion puts Seth Rollins on notice after dangerous move on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins tried to injure WWE Superstar Montez Ford on this week's RAW, which has angered Angelow Dawkins.

After causing another injury to Riddle at SummerSlam, Rollins returned on RAW to boast about his evil plans. Street Profits interrupted him, causing a heated exchange of words. The confrontation led to a singles match being booked between The Visionary and Ford, ending in a hard-fought victory for the former.

Following the match, Seth Rollins tried to hit Montez Ford with a second Curb Stomp, similar to how he injured Riddle. However, Angelo Dawkins entered the ring at the right moment to pull his teammate out of harm's way and save him from The Architect's ruthless attack.

The Street Profits member didn't mince their words while talking about the incident during an interview on RAW Talk. Dawkins said that Rollins crossed the line when he tried to injure his brother, and now their feud has turned personal.

"Seth crossed the line tonight. He crossed the line by trying to injure my brother. Now it's personal," said Dawkins.

Before Dawkins, Montez Ford spoke on RAW Talk, and he was visibly frustrated. Between consecutive losses against The Usos and a loss against Seth Rollins, the former champion admitted to battling multiple emotions.

"It's been a rough night? It's been a rough weekend. Came up short once again against The Usos [while challenging] for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Lost again, lost tonight. But it is always good to have family by your side. But even right now, I don't have the type of words to say how I am feeling. I am here to do this interview because this is what I am supposed to do. This is the media, but I don't know what to say, man. I am trying to say something but there's nothing that I can come up with for falling short," noted Ford.

While Ford was grateful to see his family have his back inside the squared circle, he is not pleased with how things have been for Street Profits in recent weeks.

Seth Rollins prepared to target Roman Reigns in WWE

Before his match on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins cut an intense promo, boasting about putting Riddle out of the picture. He then said he was free to target Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Interestingly, Rollins is the only WWE Superstar to have picked up a win against Roman Reigns in a title match during the latter's current title reign. He beat his former SHIELD brethren at Royal Rumble 2022.

Rollins couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief as he won via disqualification, which prevented a title change. However, it appears he is prepared to again go after Reigns.

