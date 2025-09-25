"He was crying, I was crying. His mom was crying, everybody was crying" - WWE legend makes a confession

A WWE legend has made a heartfelt confession about Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time in his career in an entertaining match at WrestleMania XL last year.

He became the first Rhodes to win World Wrestling Entertainment's top title, and it turned out to be a surreal moment. After The American Nightmare hit the third Cross Rhodes on Roman Reigns and the three-count was made, referee Charles Robinson handed him the prestigious belt.

The moment became even more special as the Rhodes family joined the new champion in the ring to celebrate with him. During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Charles Robinson talked about how the moment made him emotional.

"I was crying. That was emotional. Just felt great to be part of that. He was crying; I was crying. His mom was crying; everybody was crying," he said.

Following Rhodes's return to the global juggernaut in 2022, he had made it clear that he wanted to win the WWE Championship and honor his father's legacy. He fell short in his first attempt at WrestleMania 39 but finished the story a year later.

"I was just proud to be part of that. I mean, that's one of the biggest stories in the last 10 years. So just to be part of that was amazing," Robinson added.

The match saw cameos from legends like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker. Seth Rollins also played his part, helping The American Nightmare finally win the coveted prize.

The match was the culmination of Cody Rhodes' story to bring the WWE Championship to his family. Following the win, his wife, Brandi, and his mother, Michelle Rubio, joined him in the ring to celebrate the monumental occasion.

Charles Robinson compared the WrestleMania XL Night Two main event to another iconic WWE match

During the conversation, Charles Robinson compared the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania XL with another iconic match.

According to Robinson, the match is right up there with the legendary Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X8.

For now, Rhodes has turned his attention to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, as the two stars are set to face each other at Crown Jewel next month in a Champion vs. Champion match for the Men's Crown Jewel Title.

