Vince McMahon has truly had his back against the wall in early 2024, as his chapter with WWE and TKO seems to have come to an official end. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer claims that a big option is now closed for McMahon following his resignation.

It was officially announced by WWE President Nick Khan that Vince McMahon has stepped down from the Board of Directors and his role as Executive Chairman of the TKO Group. He was only answerable to Ari Emanuel, the main man of TKO, but following the weight of the allegations made against him and longtime WWE advertising partner Slim Jim pausing its relationship with the company, he officially stepped down.

Given that Vince McMahon was once the most powerful man in the entire wrestling industry, one fan speculated on the possibility of the former chairman opening a new rival promotion. However, Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer shut down the idea, claiming that any such company would fall far short of reaching the levels of WWE and AEW:

"He'd fail so fast. Even he knows that. He'd maybe get ahead of TNA, but would be light years away from WWE & AEW," wrote Meltzer.

Vince McMahon has seen failure in previous ventures

Although McMahon has been labeled a genius for decades, many have argued that he succeeded despite all his failures - of which there have been many.

McMahon has occasionally tried to venture outside of professional wrestling, with the XFL being his most famous failure. However, he has had previous failures as well, in the form of the World Bodybuilding Federation that closed shop amid the steroid scandal in the 1990s, a retail establishment in Niagra Falls with a theme park ride, a night club owned in New York, and a WWE-themed social media site, among others.

WWE has been McMahon's primary success and has helped him amass a net worth in the billions. At 78 years old and with a major lawsuit pending, it's unclear what the former chairman plans to do from here.

