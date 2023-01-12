"He'd get a huge pop" - WWE veteran wants Triple H to bring back star after 9 years at Royal Rumble 2023 (Exclusive)

Teddy Long and Bill Apter recently discussed the possibility of CM Punk making his blockbuster WWE return at Royal Rumble 2023.

Punk's situation with AEW is uncertain after he lost his cool during All Out 2022's media scrum and engaged in a backstage fight with The Elite. While Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have returned to the promotion, The Second City Saint hasn't shown up on TV since. Though recent rumors suggest there's a chance CM Punk could be back in AEW, nothing's set in stone.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long and Bill Apter spoke about Punk potentially returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023. The former SmackDown GM believes the former AEW Champion and Triple H could keep aside their differences and work together in the global juggernaut.

"Well, like I said, I know guys who worked with guys every day that didn't give a s**t about each other but worked together," said Teddy Long. (25:22 - 25:29)

Bill Apter then pitched the idea of Punk showing up as a surprise entrant in the Men's Rumble, much to the shock of fans in attendance.

"You know what? Here he is. Number 28 in the Royal Rumble, running down the ramp and nobody expected! Oh my god, it's CM Punk!" said Bill Apter. (25:29 - 25:41)

Teddy Long firmly believes that CM Punk's appearance at the January 28th show could generate a massive pop from the live crowd.

"Well, I guarantee you, he'd get a huge pop," added Long. (25:42 - 25:45)

WWE veteran Vince Russo wants CM Punk to win the Royal Rumble match

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of a returning CM Punk winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. Russo explained that Cody Rhodes should come out at number 29, followed by Punk at number 30, with the latter screwing The American Nightmare for the win.

"Bro if it were me, I swear to god, I'll tell you exactly what I would do. And nobody ever does what I would do. I would return Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble at number 29 and I would bring CM Punk in at number 30. And what I would do is have Punk somehow, some way, screw Cody," said Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer feels The Second City Saint returning as a heel and feuding with Cody would make the latter even more popular with fans.

