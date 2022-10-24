"He decided to ACKNOWLEDGE OUR TRIBAL CHIEF Roman Reigns" - Bloodline member tweets a message to Virat Kohli after his match-winning innings for Team India

WWE legend Paul Heyman recently took to social media to tweet a message to Virat Kohli. In the tweet, The Bloodline member referenced his stablemate Roman Reigns.

Kohli's incredible 82* off 53 balls for Team India on their opening day T20 World Cup match saw them beat arch-rivals Pakistan. In doing so, Kohli's team got off to a winning start after the four-wicket victory.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman shared a screengrab of Kohli's post-match gesture and compared it to The Bloodline's signature hand gesture. The Wiseman also accepted the 33-year-old's celebration by claiming that he decided to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

"Happy #Diwali Everyone! #WWEkiDiwali It is with great honor that I, #SpecialCounsel and #Wiseman to the #Bloodline, accept the great @imVkohli's celebration as -- in front of the world -- he decided to ACKNOWLEDGE OUR TRIBAL CHIEF @WWERomanReigns! @WWE @WWEIndia" wrote Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns will be in action against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Much like Team India, Roman Reigns hopes to secure a major victory in his next match. The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against YouTube sensation and WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

Paul and Reigns' rivalry began a few weeks ago after The Bloodline leader was invited to his rival's IMPAULSIVE podcast. Before the conclusion of the interview, Paul challenged the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, this will only be Paul's third-ever match in WWE, as he is still quite fresh into his professional wrestling career. Meanwhile, Reigns established his place as the top dog of WWE courtesy of his incredible work throughout the years.

The Head of the Table unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 with a win over Brock Lesnar. Since then, he has successfully defended the titles against Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre, beating all three superstars.

Reigns will aim to walk out with the gold on his shoulders in WWE's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

