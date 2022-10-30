"He denied it" - Former WWE manager on why he put The Undertaker on trial in Wrestler's Court

Wrestling legend & former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opened up about the time he put The Undertaker on trial in Wrestler's Court.

Wrestler's Court was a concept that got invented to keep the peace between wrestlers in the locker room. Over the years, several superstars have stood in front of Wrestler's Court, including Edge, The Miz, and Melina. While The Undertaker was usually a judge, he was once the accused.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend revealed that he once put The Undertaker on trial for "romancing the girls."

"I did this with Undertaker first and I put him on trial for I think romancing the girls around. Imagine. Because he denied it. He denied it. And then I was the prosecutor and the judge. Of course, you know, I never lost a bat. I never lost a case. And so and then Undertaker loved it so he would say, 'Wrestlers Court,' then he put me on trial. He'd convict me for whatever I did," he said. (0:57 - 1:30)

Wrestler's Court started as a joke before becoming serious in WWE

Before it became a serious act in the WWE locker room, Wrestler's Court was a joke started by Dutch Mantell. The wrestling legend disclosed that The Undertaker and a few other superstars liked the concept and started applying it to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend further explained how his Wrestler's Court concept changed after it got to WWE.

"When it got up there, either Bradshaw was the judge or Undertaker was the judge and they would really try guys on kind of serious stuff. I started it as a joke but it ended up like a pretty serious shoot," he added. (1:53 - 2:09)

