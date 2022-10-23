Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bray Wyatt's WWE character, highlighting a potential issue with the same.

After being released from his contract in July 2021, the former Universal Champion returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this month at Extreme Rules 2022. He has since made a few appearances on SmackDown.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling legend revealed that he is still not the biggest fan of Bray Wyatt.

I'm still not the biggest fan of Bray, but it's not up to me to set the market value. It's up to fans. And what I'm saying, If you'd like Bray Wyatt, more power to you. But I don't think, other than his merchandise sales, which is astronomical I heard, I don't think he added that much to the live gates or the pay-per-view bass because he would just go in the ring and just beat guys up. Where's the heat in that? There's no heat."

He also pointed out a possible problem with Wyatt's on-screen persona:

"I mean he didn't but he just beat guys. So how are you gonna boo a guy that basically just beat another guy straight up. What are you mad about? Nothing. He just beat him. So that was the only problem I saw with him," he said. (0:26 - 1:17)

Dutch Mantell also detailed how Bray Wyatt surprised the WWE Universe. Check out his comments here.

Dutch Mantell believes Bray Wyatt moved the needle in WWE's merchandise sales

Despite criticizing Bray Wyatt's on-screen moniker, legendary booker Dutch Mantell admitted that the former Universal Champion moved the needle regarding merchandise sales in WWE.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran ringside manager said that merchandise sales are what the company is looking at with Wyatt:

"As a mechandiser and a merchandise mover, I think he really really moved the needle on that and that's what they're looking at (...) because guess what's coming? [Halloween] and Christmas. We're a little too late for that but still that is a marketing tool they can use for Halloween. But Christmas is coming, the biggest part of the year, gift buying and all this and they're going to get his stuff out ready for that. They're already planning for that," he added. (1:20 - 1:59)

Bray Wyatt is married to former WWE ring announcer JoJo. Check out five things you didn't know about their relationship here.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes