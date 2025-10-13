  • home icon
  "He deserted us" - Xavier Woods makes serious claim against former WWE Champion who was forced to retire

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 13, 2025 01:31 GMT
Xavier Woods
Xavier Woods is a former Tag Team Champion (Image credit: Woods' X account)

Xavier Woods made a serious claim against a former WWE Champion. This champion recently announced his retirement from the ring.

On March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, Big E competed in a match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus. During the bout, Holland delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to Big E, resulting in the latter landing on his head and breaking his neck. Since then, he has been out of action. The former WWE Champion has appeared as a panelist during PLEs but has never stepped back in the ring. He made a surprise appearance on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW during a segment with The New Day, where Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods accused him of "abandoning" them and kicked him out of the stable. On October 9, Big E confirmed that his in-ring career was behind him.

Woods recently lashed out at fans for calling the Bloodline a cohesive unit after Roman Reigns told The Usos he didn't want to see them until Christmas. When a fan asked him about Big E, Woods claimed the former WWE Champion "deserted" them and so, they don't talk anymore.

"I dont know. He deserted us and so we dont talk anymore. What is the point youre trying to make?"
Check out his tweet here:

Xavier Woods accused The Bloodline of ruining lives

The Bloodline was once the most dominant faction in all of WWE. However, in recent weeks, the group has not looked the same. At Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns split from The Usos after his loss to Bronson Reed. This triggered Jey Uso to walk out on his brother Jimmy Uso.

Following this, Xavier Woods took to social media to remind fans that the Bloodline ruined everyone's lives for years.

"Youre either a new fan of wrestling or just have a selective memory. They made everyone life a living hell by crushing our dreams for years. Thats not something you forget"

Check out his tweet here:

It looks like Xavier Woods hasn't forgotten that the Bloodline destroyed his King of the Ring crown.

