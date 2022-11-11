The Undertaker and Vince McMahon share a close relationship. McMahon is also the man who created The Undertaker. He introduced Taker to his retirement in Survivor Series 2020 and also inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022. However, WWE legend Bruce Prichard revealed a tense interaction between The Phenom and McMahon following Survivor Series 1997.

Survivor Series 1997 needs no introduction as it is remembered for the Montreal Screwjob - where Vince McMahon called for referee Earl Hebner to ring the bell for Shawn Michaels' sharpshooter on Bret Hart, despite the then-WWE Champion Hart not tapping. The finish was never for Hart to lose, but it was done so as he was leaving WWF to go to WCW. It remains one of wrestling's most infamous incidents.

By that point in 1997, The Undertaker was already an established presence in the WWE locker room. WWE legend Bruce Prichard revealed that The Undertaker was furious over how things played out, and when he met Vince McMahon, he seemingly threatened him by saying he would come and find him after he was done with Shawn Michaels:

"[Vince] came over and was like, 'Mark, how ya doing?' And Mark cut him off and said, 'When I'm done with him, I'll come and find you. And Vince walked away, and I was like, 'Man, he didn't deserve that, and you're the last person who should have really done that to him today.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bruce Prichard would then note that the two men spoke and eventually "hashed all their s*** out."

The Undertaker wanted Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, The Undertaker revealed why he wanted Vince McMahon to induct him into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame:

"We text and call each other and talk about the most obscure things at this point, and that's really cool, but when I got the call that they wanted to induct me, there was nobody else that I could think of that I wanted to induct me more than Vince," he continued. "Put it this way, he brought me in and he'll take me out. So that's pretty cool." (03:28)

Prior to this statement, The Undertaker described how his relationship with McMahon transformed from a boss-employee relationship to a genuine friendship. He also described Vince McMahon as a father figure, a brother, and a friend, stating that their relationship grew outside the realm of WWE.

The Undertaker would eventually get his wish when he headlined the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

