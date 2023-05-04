"He deserves it" - Fans go berserk over the idea of Roman Reigns vs. WWE veteran at Money in the Bank 2023

Roman Reigns is on a history-making run in WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. In a few weeks, The Tribal Chief will reach 1000 days as the Universal Champion. According to a recent report, Reigns is expected to appear at Money in the Bank in London, which has excited the fans for his next in-ring showdown.

Last month, Roman Reigns overcame one of the biggest obstacles of his triumphant run with the help of Solo Sikoa when he beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Fans are excited about the eventual rematch, but there are a few other opponents Reigns could face over the next few months, including Sheamus.

Money in the Bank is expected to be a massive show since The Tribal Chief is set to be a part of the July 1 event. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe is pushing for Sheamus to recreate the magic from Clash at The Castle 2022 against The Tribal Chief in London.

Check out some of the reactions to Reigns being advertised for Money in the Bank:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps As of now Roman Reigns is being advertised for WWE’s Money in the Bank in London England.



Who’s the ideal opponent if a title defense does take place on said show? As of now Roman Reigns is being advertised for WWE’s Money in the Bank in London England.Who’s the ideal opponent if a title defense does take place on said show? https://t.co/zK22zpHgeX

𝔞𝔩𝔠𝔞𝔭𝔵𝔫𝔢 🃏 @AICapxne @WrestleOps people are sleeping on the Sheamus possibly!!… lets not forget, the #1 contender match for CATC last year was Sheamus vs Drew and ever since then Sheamus stock has @WrestleOps people are sleeping on the Sheamus possibly!!… lets not forget, the #1 contender match for CATC last year was Sheamus vs Drew and ever since then Sheamus stock has 📈📈

IDK @InsertNameL @WrestleOps I guess since sheamus can't challenge for the IC title anymore maybe he fights for the undisputed title instead @WrestleOps I guess since sheamus can't challenge for the IC title anymore maybe he fights for the undisputed title instead

Nkosinathi Dlamini @Schima22002 @WrestleOps Roman Reigns vs Sheamus in the UK. Roman as the mega heel and Sheamus with home ground advantage making his ultimate babyface or Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles would be great. @WrestleOps Roman Reigns vs Sheamus in the UK. Roman as the mega heel and Sheamus with home ground advantage making his ultimate babyface or Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles would be great.

Squirtle Boy @squirtleboy95 @WrestleOps He deserves it more than anyone after losing to Gunther at CATC where he should have won the title @WrestleOps He deserves it more than anyone after losing to Gunther at CATC where he should have won the title 😡

Last year, Sheamus and Gunther blew the roof off the Principality Stadium when they faced each other in Cardiff, Wales. The Celtic Warrior feuded with The Tribal Chief after the event but never received a one-on-one opportunity to challenge Reigns for the title.

Roman Reigns' next WWE premium live event appearance is expected to be at the end of May

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns wrote the final chapter of his high-profile storyline with Sami Zayn when he defeated the latter at Elimination Chamber 2023.

After failing to beat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Sami Zayn teamed up with Kevin Owens and won the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Usos at WrestleMania 39 Night One. The next night, Reigns bested Cody Rhodes to help The Bloodline regain momentum.

It's been nearly a month since The Tribal Chief made his last televised appearance. On RAW after WrestleMania, Reigns and Sikoa were set to face Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match before The Beast turned on The American Nightmare. Since then, The Bloodline leader has been away from WWE TV.

Roman Reigns is set to miss WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico on May 6. He will reach 1000 days as champion at Night of Champions 2023, his next premium live event appearance for the company. It is unknown if he will defend the title at the May 27 show.

What are your thoughts on a possible match between The Tribal Chief and The Celtic Warrior at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

