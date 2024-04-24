"He deserves to be there" - 6-time World Champion comments on Jacob Fatu's potential move to WWE

Jacob Fatu's potential move to WWE has been the talk of the town since Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline.

The Anoa'i family has been deeply rooted in the world of professional wrestling for generations and worked around the globe before eventually joining WWE. The Bloodline changed drastically on Friday Night SmackDown after Solo Sikoa added Tama Tonga and attacked Jimmy Uso.

Former six-time world champion (four-time WCW and two-time WWE) Booker T has been vocal about Jacob Fatu over the past year. On WrestleRant, Booker spoke highly of the star and commented on Fatu's potential move to the Stamford-based promotion without revealing too much.

"I've been the advocate for Jacob Fatu (...) I feel like he deserves to be there. He's truly a talent that we haven't seen in many, many years. This guy's really that good, and to be able to work with him up close and personal at Reality of Wrestling has been a joy for me. I don't want to give anything away, but Jacob Fatu's going to definitely make that move, and he's going to make that move real soon, trust me. [He's a star in the making] Yes. It's going to happen, and we're going to wheel that into fruition." (From 13:00 to 14:00)

Jacob Fatu is expected to make his WWE debut soon - Reports

The Bloodline's story began a new chapter at WrestleMania XL after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. The Rock's addition to the stable didn't help The Tribal Chief defeat The American Nightmare.

After the event, Solo Sikoa seemingly took over the faction during The Final Boss's and The Tribal Chief's absence. Fans have wondered if Tama Tonga's addition would lead to Jacob Fatu becoming the third member of The Bloodline.

According to PWInsider Elite, Fatu is expected to make his debut for the Stamford-based promotion on Friday Night SmackDown during the annual draft. He would likely be involved with The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa if he joined and made his debut.

