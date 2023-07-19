"He didn’t get the woahs" - Seth Rollins discloses why Vince McMahon altered his current WWE theme song

Seth Rollins has revealed that Vince McMahon altered his current WWE theme song, and some of the 'woahs' were removed from the song.

The Visionary debuted at WrestleMania 37, colliding with former WWE star Cesaro in a singles match. It's currently one of the most popular songs in the entire industry, as the crowd loves singing along. Def Rebel, the company's in-house music production team, composed it.

Speaking on the latest edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins stated that Vince McMahon felt that there were too many "woahs" in his theme song, and he decided that some of them should be removed.

"Did the song and when I was putting the song together, I kind of had a vision for what I wanted people to do and when we first put that song out, Vince McMahon was actually, he was just hearing it for the first or second time and he actually took a set of the ‘woahs’ out," said Rollins. "He didn’t get the woahs. He was like, ‘Ah, that’s not Seth Rollins, that’s not Seth Freakin’ Rollins.’"

He added:

"And I’m like, ‘I’m telling you’ and he’s like, ‘No, no, no. Just trust me’ and I’m like, ‘Alright, fine, I’ll trust you. You’ve only been doing this for 80 years’ or whatever so like, he took the woahs out but in the back of my mind, I was like, 'you just wait, you just wait.' No, they never went back in. The version you hear now is still the Vince version but there’s enough of the woahs that it caught on and so, it took a while because I was a heel." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will reignite an old rivalry at SummerSlam

The Visionary is currently scheduled to defend his title against Finn Balor at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This will be a rematch from Money in the Bank, which he won after Damian Priest's interference. The first time the two stars faced each other in a singles world title match was at SummerSlam in 2016, which the Judgment Day member won.

However, he had to relinquish the title the next night due to an injury he sustained in the match. Finn Balor still holds a grudge against Seth Rollins for what happened at the event.

With the rest of Judgment Day on his side, The Prince could become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, Seth Rollins will fight hard to ensure that doesn't happen.

Do you think Finn can dethrone Seth? Sound off in the comments below!

