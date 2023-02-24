"He didn’t smack you hard enough" – Female WWE star takes a massive shot at Dominik for his comments against Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has continued taking shots at his father Rey Mysterio, claiming that their relationship is not repairable.

In reaction to these comments, WWE star Zelina Vega put Dominik on notice with a bold message.

In a recent tweet, Vega claimed that Rey made a mistake by not "smacking" his son hard enough. She expressed her displeasure against the 25-year-old.

"Talmbout “I got pow-pow as a kid” yeah, we all got it.. but maybe his mistake was that he didn’t smack you hard enough. El problema aquí, eres tú …" wrote Zelina Vega.

Dominik Mysterio says his father Rey Mysterio doesn't have the guts to face him

Dominik Mysterio has been feuding with Rey Mysterio for months. The father-son duo fell apart after the young WWE star betrayed Rey and Edge at Clash at the Castle to join The Judgment Day.

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Dominik spoke about the possibility of him facing his father at WrestleMania 39. He said:

“I think it would definitely be a full story moment, I just don’t know if he’d do it man. I don’t know if he has it in him to put his hands on me. Yeah, he would do it when I was a kid. He’d be more than happy to come home and put his hands on me and discipline me when I was a kid... I don’t know if he is scared of me, but he definitely doesn’t want any."

He went on to say:

"Like I said, I’ve put my hands on him, I’ve 619ed him, I’ve thrown him against the post, I’ve betrayed him, I’ve ruined his holidays. I don’t know what else I can do at this point. I just don’t know if he has it in him to put his hands on me to be honest."

