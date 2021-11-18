"He is the difference-maker in WWE" - AEW Personality showers major praise on Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is widely respected in the wrestling business for his trailblazing contributions, and he unsurprisingly even has admirers in AEW.

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR," Jim Ross opened up about his relationship with Paul Heyman and had some major praise for the WWE manager.

As we had previously reported, Jim Ross felt that Paul Heyman's backstage problems in the WWE in 2001 could have affected RVD's early growth in the company. JR continued to talk about how Paul Heyman was backstage and felt that the WWE veteran was really persistent while selling a pitch to other executives.

Calling Paul Heyman a "difference-maker," Jim Ross stated that he is still friends with Paul Heyman and was happy to see his former commentary partner succeed in the WWE.

"He can be dogged; he could be a great salesman (laughs). Yeah, he is; look at him now. He is the difference-maker in WWE, and I'm happy for him; he is still a friend of mine. He has always been a friend of mine," Jim Ross revealed.

I enjoyed working with him: Jim Ross on his commentary partnership with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman and Jim Ross had a brief yet memorable spell as a two-person commentary team in the WWE. Paul Heyman got the best out of Jim Ross when they worked together, and the AEW announcer added that he thoroughly enjoyed sharing the mic with his former colleague.

"We argued like cats and dogs, but, you know, so what? I thought we had a good team; I thought he and I did well together. I enjoyed working with him because he generally would figure out a way to piss me off, and when he did, I would be red a** JR before red a** JR was making hot sauce," admitted Jim Ross.

That's a No..MOTHERFUCKER😂 @GregDaCollector Without question one of the most underrated commentary teams in wrestling history! Paul Heyman and Jim Ross Brought out the...BEST IN EACH OTHER!



This maybe an unpopular opinion but I enjoy it

Heyman and JR over Lawler and JR🤷🏿‍♂️ Without question one of the most underrated commentary teams in wrestling history! Paul Heyman and Jim Ross Brought out the...BEST IN EACH OTHER! This maybe an unpopular opinion but I enjoy it Heyman and JR over Lawler and JR🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/W7ZH0cN7bR

Paul Heyman is known for being an advocate for wrestlers behind the scenes, and Jim Ross mentioned that Roman Reigns' manager could sometimes come across as 'abrasive.'

"Paul could be very abrasive if he had the audience to be abrasive in front of, and he is also very cerebral because he is so god damn smart. And I'm not saying that in a fictitious way; he really is," JR added.

Paul Heyman has worked his way up in wrestling since 1987, and it's astonishing when you realize that he is still at the top of his game in the WWE.

Heyman, however, has had his fair share of backstage troubles in WWE and might have been indirectly responsible for the company changing a match's finish involving The Undertaker. Jim Ross shared more details, which you can read right here.

Please credit Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription.

