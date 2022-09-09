"He is different than anybody has ever been" - Current WWE Superstar gets compared to 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

"Macho Man" Randy Savage is one of the most charismatic WWE Superstars ever, and Diamond Dallas Page recently drew comparisons between the late great Hall of Famer and Seth Rollins.

The self-proclaimed Drip King has garnered a lot of attention for his fashion sense since adopting an over-the-top heel character. DDP was particularly impressed by Seth Rollins choosing to unveil an extravagant outfit every time he appeared on screen, as it reminded him of the iconic Randy Savage.

While Page wasn't initially a fan of Rollins' villainous gimmick, The Visionary has successfully managed to get his act over and has been rightfully praised for his recent work.

Here's what Diamond Dallas Page had to say about Rollins on the DDP Snake Pit podcast:

"Once Seth started to really run with this character, I was amazed that it's very Macho (Randy Savage), in the sense that Macho Man would have a different elaborate outfit every match," revealed DDP. "And that's the only part of Macho Man I'm taking the likeness from. Every match, every entrance, every interview, he is some new crazy, amazing outfit. That makes him pop. You know, and it makes him different." [51:30 - 52:02]

DDP noted that he loved Seth Rollins' performance, as the RAW Superstar developed into a complete package for WWE. Rollins has evolved as a performer over the past couple of years, and Page saw shades of the Macho Man in the former WWE Champion.

"And Seth Rollins, from the laugh to the music, to the clothing and outfits, I mean, he is different than anybody has ever been," added the former WCW star. "Mach was like that. How many outfits did Mach have out there, you know!" [52:03 - 52:35]

"You can't put everybody over" - DDP on Seth Rollins beating Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle

The highly-anticipated grudge match at Clash at the Castle ended with Seth Rollins raising his hands in victory after a grueling 17-minute battle against Matt Riddle.

Diamond Dallas Page backed the booking decision as he felt Rollins was due a deserved win at a premium live event. The Monday Night Messiah had previously come out on the losing end of his feuds with Edge and Cody Rhodes.

DDP also liked Riddle and Rollins' match as it featured a few exciting spots, as he noted below:

"First of all, I thought Seth Rollins needed that win just because, you know; you can't put everybody over. You know, and he has put so many people over. I thought it was a great match. I thought the storytelling was great. I thought they did a lot of really great spots. They took their time with everything." [50:11 - 50:33]

Have you been a fan of Seth Rollins' evolution in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

