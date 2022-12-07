"He was the dude" - Wrestling star recalls growing up watching John Cena (Exclusive)

Current NWA star Flip Gordon recently spoke about watching John Cena take over WWE during the early 2000s.

Cena made his television debut with WWE back in 2002, answering an open challenge by Kurt Angle. Before that, The Cenation Leader worked a long stint in the developmental promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). Over the next two decades, Cena became a record 16-time world champion and arguably the biggest name in the company.

On this week's episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Gordon mentioned that growing up, he loved watching Eddie Guerrero but could only watch the late-great star for a year before he passed. He then gravitated toward John Cena as he slowly became the face of the company.

"Eddie was my first favorite. I started watching in 2004. So I only got to see Eddie for about a year. So after that, it was all Cena. I remember seeing Cena win his first US Championship, his first WWE Championship, like he was the dude." Gordon continued, "For me, the first thing I really got into on TV was wrestling. So Cena and WWE at that time, that was what introduced me to P.O.D. even. You know, I wouldn't know who they were." [15:34 - 17:15]

You can watch the full episode here:

WWE recently celebrated 20 years of John Cena

On the June 27 edition of RAW, WWE celebrated 20 years of John Cena in the company. During the emotional occasion, Vince McMahon thanked The Franchise Player for his contributions to the business. Cena also delivered a heartfelt promo thanking the fans for believing in him and making him the biggest star of this generation.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Exactly 20 years after his WWE debut John Cena is returning to Raw on June 27Exactly 20 years after his WWE debut John Cena is returning to Raw on June 27 🚨Exactly 20 years after his WWE debut https://t.co/a0rLvpFQA8

The 16-time world champion last competed in the ring at SummerSlam 2021 in a losing effort against Roman Reigns. Since then, he has made very few appearances on WWE TV due to his busy schedule outside of the business.

Do you think Cena will be back at WrestleMania next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes