"He has earned every inch" - John Cena praises 41-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown

16-time World Champion John Cena recently sang praises of a fellow WWE Superstar.

The name in question is LA Knight and he is one of the most beloved superstars on the roster currently. The Megastar has impressed many with his promos and in-ring abilities, and John Cena is no exception.

During his recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena praised LA Knight for the hard work the latter has put in over the years. He further claimed that The Megastar has earned every bit of what he has achieved in his career:

"There is a situation where I want to say he is gifted. That is not the right thing to say. What I should say is, Man, he has worked to get his talent. He is the embodiment of perseverance, and hard work, and believing in himself. He has earned every inch. It was really, really fun to be in there with him", he said. [H/T: Fightful]

John Cena reveals why he was surprised on hearing the Basic Thugonomics reference

Following his return to WWE ahead of Crown Jewel 2023, The Cenation Leader introduced the 41-year-old as someone who has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The former IMPACT World Champion entered the ring and cut a typical LA Knight promo, impressing all and sundry. While speaking, he quoted lines from Cena's rap song, Basic Thugonomics, drawing a surprise reaction from the veteran.

In the same interview, John Cena later revealed he had no idea about LA Knight planning on using the reference in his promo. He further talked about working with the former Million Dollar Champion:

"Nope. I like performers who have ammo. I know he had more, and he didn’t spend some of the rounds. I like that preparation, I like that over preparation. I like that belief in self. He is authentically LA Knight. I believe everything he does. His mannerisms. His story is awesome. He’s not afraid to tell it. I got to see him mature just in the short time I was there. I got to be the ref for his match. To see the way he worked them to his philosophy in the tag match, and then to watch his matches after that. I could see him gain confidence, even in that short period of time. That’s what gets me to the edge of my seat and gets me going."

You can watch his comments in the video below:

LA Knight is currently involved in a heated rivalry against AJ Styles. The two former TNA stars are highly likely to settle their feud at WrestleMania XL.

Who do you think will come out on top? LA Knight or AJ Styles? Discuss!

