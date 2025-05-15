  • home icon
  "He was the exact opposite of what you saw" - Sabu remembered by ECW veteran after his passing

"He was the exact opposite of what you saw" - Sabu remembered by ECW veteran after his passing

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified May 15, 2025 15:51 GMT
ECW legend Sabu tragically passed away last week. (Image via WWE.com)
ECW legend Sabu tragically passed away last week (Image via wwe.com)

ECW and wrestling legend Sabu tragically passed away at 60 on May 11, 2025. Tributes have been pouring in from around the wrestling world, with The Human Highlight Reel's colleagues like Sandman, Tazz, and others paying their respects to him.

Sabu made his name in ECW as an original member of the company's roster. He became a two-time World Champion during his time with the promotion and developed a close personal relationship with the founder and former owner of Extreme Championship Wrestling, Tod Gordon.

During an exclusive chat with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Gordon delved deeper into his relationship with the ECW original. He referred to him as one of his closest friends even outside the business, and shed some light on the wrestler's personality outside of the ring.

''He was the exact opposite of what you saw on TV and in the ring. He was actually, and I've said this before, the funniest. They ask me who's the funniest guy in the whole locker room, and I'd say Sabu, they go 'What? What do you mean? Sabu?' He was the funniest guy in the locker room to me. He could make me laugh harder than anybody could. He had this understated, quiet sense of humor where he'd just like drop a little dig in somewhere and you'd think 'Wait, what'd he say' and it'd be hysterical. He was just so funny and clever,'' Gordon said.
Gordon was visibly emotional during the entire chat as both he and Apter talked about their experiences of getting to know The Human Highlight Reel. The two shared a lovely moment during the conversation where they hit the legend's iconic pose and paid tribute to him.

If you use quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Pratik Singh
