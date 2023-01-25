"He fits in perfectly" - Rhea Ripley takes a massive shot at 'cockroach' Andrew Tate after his arrest

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has taken a dig at internet personality and former kickboxer, Andrew Tate.

Earlier this year, Tate was arrested by Romanian police for his reportedly illegal activities. His brother Tristan Tate was also arrested. Throughout 2022, Andrew Tate went viral online, primarily for his opinions and some of his controversial takes. He was also one of the most searched personalities last year and is known for living a lavish lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley sent a five-worded message to Tate, who recently claimed that cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are his only friends in prison.

The Nightmare claimed in an Instagram story that Tate would fit in perfectly among them.

"He fits in perfectly then," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

Andrew Tate was previously namedropped on WWE TV by Paul Heyman during a Bloodline segment. Last year, he was also seen hanging out with several UFC fighters.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Andrew Tate continues in email to website subscribers:



“They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.” Andrew Tate continues in email to website subscribers: “They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me. My guards know I am innocent.” https://t.co/Mu9mMn5ork

Rhea Ripley recently demanded a rematch against The Usos

In the aftermath of the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW, Rhea Ripley demanded a rematch for The Judgment Day against The Usos.

Ripley was recently involved in the historic RAW 30 episode, where she accompanied The Judgment Day in their match against The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Unfortunately, she couldn't influence the outcome for Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest as they lost. The match had its share of drama as Sami Zayn replaced Jimmy Uso midway through the match to save the day for The Bloodline.

Speaking in an interview with Byron Saxton, she stated that her team got unlucky and Zayn was fresh when he was inserted into the match.

"I'm even more proud of my boys in The Judgment Day. They put up a hell of a fight and we got unlucky. They put Sami Zayn in the match, we weren't expecting that. He was fresh, my boys, they weren't. So I think we deserve another shot, to be completely honest with you."

Rhea Ripley's main focus will now be to win the Women's Royal Rumble and earn a shot at either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

