"We deserve another shot" - Rhea Ripley breaks silence after Sami Zayn helps The Usos beat The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has reflected on The Judgment Day's match against The Usos from WWE RAW 30.

The two teams opened the show in a tag team championship bout. The match took a turn when Jimmy Uso suffered an injury, and Adam Pearce permitted Sami Zayn to step in to team up with Jey. The Honorary Uce took the fight to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio and played a vital role in The Usos retaining their titles.

Speaking with Byron Saxton in an exclusive interview after RAW, The Eradicator called for a rematch, considering Zayn was much fresher when he entered the match.

"I'm even more proud of my boys in The Judgment Day. They put a hell of a fight and we got unlucky. They put Sami Zayn in the match, we weren't expecting that. He was fresh, my boys, they weren't. So I think we deserve another shot, to be completely honest with you," said Ripley [0:33-0:50]

Watch Rhea Ripley's backstage interview with Byron Saxton below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the Los Angeles Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Rhea Ripley also reflected on Judgment Day and The Usos opening RAW 30

The opening match of this week's historic episode of RAW saw The Usos face The Judgment Day in a tag team championship match.

Rhea Ripley was in the corner of her stablemates but failed to make an impact on the outcome of the match, despite attempting some distractions. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio were eventually beaten, but The Eradicator was nothing less than proud.

During the same interview with Byron Saxton, she stated that apart from the ending, the match felt great.

"You really had to add that one little extra bit in there, didn't you, Byron? Well, apart from the ending, it felt great. I mean being a part of such a historic moment and opening up RAW 30, just, it's incredible, it's a privilege. It makes me very proud of how far I have come today."

Ripley is set to compete in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she will aim to outlast 29 other women and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Watch Bobby Lashley & Rhea Ripley LIVE on WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 29th January 2023 from 6:30 am (IST)

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes