"I don't think there was this big blow-off match we had" - RAW Superstar on possibly challenging Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley recently discussed whether she'd challenge Charlotte Flair or Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 39 if she wins the Women's Rumble match.

The Eradicator is the favorite to win this year's edition of the Women's Rumble match. Though many other top stars like Becky Lynch and Bayley are also scheduled to participate, Ripley has been on a roll in recent months.

The Judgment Day member is riding on a positive wave of momentum, which is expected to culminate in her standing tall and pointing at the WrestleMania sign at Royal Rumble.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley discussed who she'll challenge for a marquee title clash at WrestleMania 39 if she wins the Rumble. The Eradicator noted that although she has wrestled SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in the past, they are yet to have a "big" blow-off match.

"That's a tough question. If I would win the Royal Rumble, they both are competitors I would love to go to WrestleMania against. I have done my time with Charlotte, we have had massive matches. But I don't think there was this big blow off match we had. So maybe Charlotte," said Ripley.

As for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley feels they both have a lot in common and could put up a great match. She added that she'd have a lot to think about if she emerged victorious on January 28th.

"But then there's also Bianca, someone whom I have come up with in NXT with and we are very very similar in a lot of different ways and we know each other the back of our heads so I think that would be such a great match for WrestleMania. So if I win the Royal Rumble, I'll have a lot of thinking to do." (0:21 - 1:00)

Check out the full video below:

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with Sonya Deville

Though it remains to be seen if a clash between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley materializes, the former is busy feuding with Sonya Deville for now. Though The Queen retained her SmackDown Women's Title against Deville on the blue brand's January 6th episode, the latter wants another shot at the gold.

Even on this week's Friday Night show, the seeds for a rematch between them were sown when Sonya Deville attacked Charlotte. A recent report, too, suggested that another match between the two performers could be in the pipeline.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Sonya Deville is coming for Charlotte Flair Sonya Deville is coming for Charlotte Flair 👀 https://t.co/ydrMNZn1vh

While there's little to no chance that Deville would dethrone Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion, she could take her to the limits.

