Charlotte Flair reportedly set to defend her championship against 29-year-old WWE star

It has been reported that Charlotte Flair will possibly be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville again.

After making her shocking return on the last SmackDown of 2022 to dethrone Ronda Rousey for the title, The Queen has made an effort to appear as a fighting champion. She recently defended her title on January 6, 2023, against Deville. However, after a backstage altercation last week, their rivalry appears far from over.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would likely look to pit the two stars against one another for the title after their recent confrontation.

"Like every time you think ‘oh man Charlotte just laid her out’. This feud is like so one-sided, but she does keep going, like a good babyface but she’s not. So we’ll probably have another match between the two of them." (From 00:55:59 to 00:56:09)

After defeating Ronda Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, Charlotte now has 14 world championship wins to her name. Her record is just two shy of her father, Ric Flair's, tally of 16 victories.

Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair potentially breaking his world championship record

Since she arrived in WWE in 2012, there has arguably been no bigger public supporter of The Queen than her father, Ric Flair.

During a recent edition of his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy spoke about the possibility of Charlotte Flair equalling or even breaking his record of 16 world championships.

"I’m glad Ashley [Charlotte's real name] is with WWE. She couldn’t be more successful. I mean, 14 times guys. To me, it’s very realistic that she wins or actually surpasses the 16 goal. I think that would be on her plate. I think it’s something that is very possible," said Ric Flair. (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

Alongside Ric Flair, John Cena is the only professional wrestler to win 16 world championships. The legend's last world title win took place at the 2017 Royal Rumble premium live event.

What have you made of Charlotte Flair's return to WWE so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes above, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes