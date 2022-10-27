WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recalled his first encounter with Bray Wyatt when Long used to ride with Wyatt's father for shows.

Earlier this month, Bray Wyatt made a shocking return to the company. After weeks of teasers hinting towards a certain White Rabbit, The Eater of Worlds emerged as the new regime rehired him. He made his long-awaited return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 to close the show.

Since then, Wyatt has been appearing on the blue brand and has hinted at a new character to join him by his side. Speaking on Mad Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared an interesting story where he met Wyatt for the first time:

"I knew Bray Wyatt when he was a little baby. I guess he was five or six years old because me and Mike Rotunda, his father, rode together for a while back in the day. Bray Wyatt was a little boy and he always would come to the arena and they had this big rottweiler dog. And Bray would sit there and that dog followed that little boy everywhere he went... I remember playing with Bray and that rottweiler back in the day when I was first breaking into the business." (From 2:02 to 2:34)

Interestingly, Wyatt grew up around the business and ended up becoming a second-generation wrestler along with his brother Bo Dallas.

Teddy Long wishes Bray Wyatt on his return to WWE

In 2004, Teddy Long became the General Manager of SmackDown and booked several superstars for tag team matches and one-on-one matches with The Undertaker during his tenure. After 8 years, Long stepped down as an authority figure.

In 2017, he entered the WWE Hall of Fame and made several sporadic appearances over the years. Speaking on Mad Mac Davis, the 75-year-old veteran wished Wyatt the best in his career:

"Bray Wyatt, he's such as great guy, hell of a talent. And for me to watch him now, all grown up and doing what he is doing, and he has made a great name for himself." (From 2:36 to 2:47)

It will be interesting to see what Wyatt does next on the blue brand and who is the man behind Uncle Howdy.

