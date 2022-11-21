Bushwhacker Luke recently revealed that he and Bushwhacker Butch took former WWE Executive John Laurinaitis under their wing and trained him.

While most are aware of Laurinaitis' backstage role in the global juggernaut until his release this year, only a few know about his time as an in-ring talent. The 60-year-old was a prominent member of All Japan Pro Wrestling's talent pool from 1988-2000, when he hung up his boots to transition to a backstage role.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bushwhacker Luke disclosed that he and his former tag team partner, Bushwhacker Butch, were instrumental in John Laurinaitis becoming a wrestler.

He revealed that Laurinaitis trained under them before taking his talents to AJPW, where he worked closely with Giant Baba and his wife.

"A lot of them have to come to thank us for helping them; you know what I mean. One of the major ones was Vince's right-hand man, John Laurinaitis. He was our flagbearer. And we taught him, and he became a wrestler, and he went over to Japan, and he was Giant Baba's right hand for about 5 years. And when he died he took over the book from him for Mrs. Baba," said Bushwhacker Luke. (7:05 - 7:40)

Bushwhacker Luke on helping The Nasty Boys in WWE

Furthermore, Luke added that he and Butch even helped out The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) when they were new in WWE. He revealed that Knobbs and Sags were "green" and "stiff" when they signed with the promotion.

"The Nasty Boys and other teams have thanked us for helping them. When they came into WWE, they were green as hell and stiff as hell, and Butch and me had to break them in," said Luke. (7:41 - 7:55)

The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 for their immense contributions to the wrestling business.

