WWE legend Teddy Long recently lavished praise on The Rock for consistently helping out those who helped him during his struggling days.

Besides his decorated WWE run and thriving Hollywood career, The Brahma Bull is involved in many other successful business ventures. His journey has been one to behold, with his sheer hard work and dedication factoring in his success.

However, it wouldn't have been possible if not for the immense contributions of those who were close to The Rock when he was trying to find his footing in life.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long revealed how he had witnessed The Great One's struggling days closely for a while. Long added that though god had been kind to The Rock, he hadn't forgotten his past and always went out of his way to help out those who helped him in his journey.

"Well, god bless him, man. I was right there, kind of with him for the little bit of his struggle, but we have seen where he started and where he's come from. So, god has really blessed him, and one thing about him - he doesn't forget the people who were helping him on the way up. He certainly goes up and sees about those people that certainly helped him get where he is today. So kudos to The Rock, man. Merry Christmas to him, and keep on having all the good luck," said Teddy Long. (3:17 - 3:45)

Kurt Angle on The Rock's all-round success

The Brahma's Bull former rival Kurt Angle also couldn't help himself but sing his praises in a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The Olympic gold medalist said he was proud of Dwayne Johnson's success in Hollywood and of his other ventures like XFL. Angle believes that The Great One was one of the wealthiest persons in the world and that everything he touched turned to gold.

"Ohh god, I don't know. He just disappeared off the face of the earth. No, no, the guy is kickin' butt and taking names, man. And, you know, I'm so proud of him. Every day he has something going on, whether it's a movie of XFL or his production company, he has had an incredible career and he's one of the top guys in Hollywood right now. If not, he might one of the richest guys in the world at this particular time. Guy's doing an amazing job. And everything he does turns to gold," said Kurt Angle.

Though he has been away from the ring for a few years now, The Rock is rumored to return in time for WrestleMania 39 to wrestle Roman Reigns.

