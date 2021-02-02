"He's so ready to be that guy" - Renee Paquette praises a top WWE Superstar

Renée Paquette recently discussed the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She specifically praised WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and noted how he commands every room he's in.

Paquette is a former WWE broadcaster. As Renee Young, she was a member of the WWE RAW commentary team, among other roles. She is still an on-air personality on WWE Backstage. McIntyre is one of WWE's top stars, and he's the reigning WWE Champion.

In a new episode of her podcast, Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette. she shared her thoughts on Drew McIntyre. Paquette praised the way that the champion has blossomed in his new role as a top star.

"I sat down and did an interview with him for Backstage last Monday, and I've not been in a situation like that with him. And a little bit, even when I was there, I wasn't on RAW. So I didn't see him there. But he's really, like, rose to the occasion of being that top guy. It blew my mind. I literally said it to, like, the rest of the crew at FOX, I was like 'Man, he just owns it'. He fills that space, he fully owns the room in that way. You can just tell he's so ready to be that guy, and like, not ready to let it go anytime soon."

Paquette also noted that McIntyre is ready, willing and eager to be the face of the company for a long time. She stated that "The Sexy Scotsman" impresses her with his presence because he always owns the room he's in.

Renee Paquette opens up about her WWE interactions with Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble

Renee Paquette and Drew McIntyre were in WWE at the same time, so the broadcaster got to know the champion. Paquette heaped praise on McIntyre for his professionalism and his investment in his role.

"He was one person I will say, when I did commentary, he was one of the only people that every single week would come up to me to tell me about his match, about what information he wanted on commentary. No just to me, but to all of the commentators. He really took care of every aspect of who he was in the ring, and it's really impressive to see."

The full Royal Rumble Reactions episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette is available to listen to here.